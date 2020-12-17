As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark Human Rights Day, which is usually the last day of the 16 days of Activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Project Director, Vision Spring Initiatives, Ngozi Nwosu-Juba, said the day should remind Nigerians to respect the rights of everyone, young or old. The day is observed yearly on December 10.







Speaking at a conference to mark the day in Lagos, she said more Nigerians were experiencing an erosion of their rights and recent events in the country should be a cause for concern.







With the theme, ‘Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights,’ she said Nigerian youths must begin to defend their collective human rights as their future depends on it.







She said the best way to support vulnerable groups in Nigeria is for the country to respect and uphold the numerous laws that are already in place. “We must make deliberate efforts to respect and obey the laws we have passed and be our brother’s keeper in word and deed,” she added.







Soyem Osakwe, Tolulope Olabisi, Funsho Alufoge and Tawakalit Kareem spoke on putting inter-sectionalism into practice by recognising the multiple struggles, respecting and centering the voices of those most affected by the issues, and collaborating across all communities to foster innovative solutions for transformative changes.







Commending the recent #EndSARS protests across the country, they revealed that Nigerian youths were starting to take the bull by the horns, adding that this gives hope that they have woken up to knowing their rights and demanding them.

