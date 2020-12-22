By Oziegbe Okoeki

The member representing Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliott, has said if youths are given the opportunity and an enabling environment, they will excel.

The lawmaker, who was answering questions from reporters at the Surulere Farmfair organised by the Coalition of Youths and African Farmers, and powered by him, said: “Endsars has taught us that we should start laying more emphasis on the need of youths and their plight.”

He said the Farmfair, which was the idea of youths, had shown that once given the right platform, youths could do anything. “They can perform wonders, they just need an enabling environment, which is what I have done here,” Elliot said.

He urged the Ministry of Agriculture and agencies under the ministry to start looking at how people can start having systemic farming in their homes.

The event, holding at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, started from December 18 and will end on Thursday.

Among the organisations trading at the fair are Olam, Alamoke, Madam Big Snail Dark, 360 Food, Naija Sweetrice, Tishebas, Farmcash foods and others.