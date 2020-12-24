The Federal lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye has felicitated with the Christian faithful in his constituency on the occasion of the yuletide season.

Adefisoye, also rejoiced with his Christian constituents and indeed, all the good people of Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency for the grace to overcome the tough time occasioned by the challenges of Covid -19 pandemic. He also felicitated with his constituents for being alive to witness yet another Christmas.

The Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, however, expressed concern over the security challenges in Nigeria. In a statement personally signed by Adefisoye, in which he called for a marked improvement in the nation’s security architecture.

“The Year 2020 has been a very tough and challenging one in all ways. The year has been particularly very tough because of the effects of coronavirus pandemic. In spite of all these unprecedented challenges, I rejoice with my constituents for being alive to witness yet another Christmas.

“The security situation in our country has been a source of worry for everyone, in spite of the sacrificial efforts of the security agencies. Improved security has become inevitable and the nation’s security agencies are therefore charged to double their efforts to ensure the security of lives and properties of the citizens”.

Adefisoye also urged that efforts should be geared towards ensuring better welfare for the citizenry. He further described the profitable engagement of the army of unemployed youth, training and retraining of the youth as well as effecting a reduction in the prices of goods and services as some of the solutions, albeit indirect solutions to the security challenges of the country.

“It has become very important for the government to continuously engage our army of unemployed youth in profitable ventures and to also train and retrain the youth in trades and acquisition of various skills. Moreso, conscious efforts must be made by the government to effect a drastic reduction in the prices of goods and services. These are some of the indirect solutions to the myriad of security challenges in the country”.

He further urged his constituents to moderately celebrate the yuletide in line with the laid down protocols for Covid 19. Adefisoye also stressed the need for Christians to continually manifest love, forgiveness and empathy, which according to him, are the reasons for the birth of Jesus Christ.

While wishing his constituents and the people of Ondo State the very best of the season, Adefisoye also urged Nigerians to continually appreciate and pray for the personnel of Nigerian Army that is in the forefront of the wars on armed banditry and insurgency.

“I wish the good people of Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency and Ondo State at large the very best of this season. I also urge our people to always appreciate and remember the officers and men of the Nigerian Army that are at the forefront of wars on armed banditry and insurgency. The supreme sacrifices of our gallant soldiers should not be allowed to pass unnoticed and unappreciated”, the statement added.

