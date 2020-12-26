The Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has felicitated Christians and urged them to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols to avoid the spread of the disease.

The National President of the association, Mr Alabi Kolade, made the appeal in his goodwill message to the people on Saturday.

“My advice to the people is that they should continue to wear a face mask, wash their hands regularly, and keep social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope for a more prosperous and less hazardous year 2021,” he said.

According to him, the Christmas period is the season of sharing gifts, so people should be conscious of spreading or contracting COVID-19 during the festivities.

“That is why we need to be conscious and take preventive measures.

“Let us give and share the love with each other in our families, in our homes, in our places of work and business as well as everywhere we interact with our fellow men.

“Let us care for the vulnerable and give unconditional love,” he added.

The ALGON president said that over the years, the lessons of Christmas and Jesus Christ whose birth became the reason for the season, resonate in teachings like unconditional love, the forgiveness of sin, and grace.

He said that sharing and championing the cause of the weak and the oppressed as well as the vulnerable were part of Jesus’s teaching.

According to him, sharing and giving are the true cores of the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ who shared and gave even his own life while he lived amongst men.

“I thank all Nigerians who have chosen to make Nigeria their homes from diverse backgrounds, for living in peace and harmony.

“I urge you to continue in this spirit as the government will continue to make life even better for citizens in the years ahead,” Kolade said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria