By Emem Idio— Yenagoa

The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, has suspended all casual leave and directed all officers of the Command to be on red alert during the Yuletide.

CP Okoli gave the directive during the end of year gathering for senior police officers at the Police Officers Mess, in Yenagoa the state capital on Friday.

He directed Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Departments to rejig their strategy of fighting crime and enhance the visibility of policemen to ensure a peaceful yuletide in the State.

The CP reiterated the ban on the use of knockouts and unauthorized fireworks during the festive season and advised parents and guardians to warn their wards to desist from using knockouts as the command will be out to arrest anyone who violates the order.

While assuring members of the public of a peaceful festive season, the Commissioner of Police appealed for the cooperation of all to forestall any untoward incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria