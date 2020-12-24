The Inspector-General of Police, IG Mohammed Adamu, has issued fresh directives and security measures, to ensure peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IGP urged social media users not to flaunt wealth online.

The police boss also directed officers to protect citizens on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor parks, places of worship, financial institutions, etc to ensure a crime-free yuletide celebration.

“The IGP enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that citizens should avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.

“Citizens are also enjoined to voluntarily adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations and protocols to prevent further spread of the virus,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu has urged residents not to panic over reported plans by criminals to unleash violent attacks during this festive period.

He assured them of their safety, noting that security agencies in the state had already identified vulnerable spots and had taken steps to ensure no such thing happened.

Odumosu was responding to questions on a security alert released on Tuesday by the Department of State Services (DSS) which warned the public about plans by terrorists to unleash violent attacks on key and vulnerable points during this festive season.

According to Odumosu, the intelligence which came from Abuja specifically mentioned plans by criminals to attack churches and mosques. He said the police and relevant security agencies were already taking steps to protect Lagosians.

On the efforts to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Odumosu reiterated that all recreational centres remained closed, adding that the command had held meetings with various clubs and social groups to suspend all end of year activities.

He warned that police would not hesitate to storm a wedding or social gathering and arrest people for flouting COVID-19 directives.