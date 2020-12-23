File Photo of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola

The Federal Government has declared December 25, 28 and January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year Celebrations respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

“We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace, and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth,” he said.

The minister explained that peace and security are critical factors needed to help the Federal Government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

He also asked Nigerians to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.

While reiterating the Federal Government’s commitment to tackling banditry, kidnappings and other and criminalities in the country, Aregbesola called on the citizens to support the efforts of the security agencies by providing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering.

He appealed to all Nigerians to remain focused, expressing confidence that the year 2021would be a better year for all Nigerians.