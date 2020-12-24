Our Reporter

The Feeders Foundation, a Non-Profit Organization dedicated to Feeding, Educating, Empowering and Developing children, women and young people in low-income communities, on December 19, 2020, recorded another historic feat by organizing a modest Christmas celebration for children and parents in the Sogunro Community in Iwaya/Makoko, Lagos State, amidst compliance with emerging Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the Founder of the organization, Hunsu Ezekiel Olusegun, the laudable event is an annual practice to ensure the children of Iwaya/Makoko slum are not left behind in the widely-celebrated yuletide.

He said the Lagos-based humanitarian service providers have always mobilised resources to provide the beneficiaries a wonderful time, and wrap up its activities for the year, adding that the laudable community outreach was gladly sponsored by corporate organizations including the United Parcel Service (UPS), which provided financial support, and Rite Foods, which provided substantial product support, and good-spirited individuals who contributed to make the project a huge success.

In addition, he stressed that the organisation reached out to widows in the slum community with food material and monetary gifts to help them cater for their children and cushion the effects of the economic hardship festered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries could not contain their joy for the Christmas-came-early gifts as they were often marginalized in times past, he said.

Olusegun also explained that the rationale and the team’s commitment to ensuring that children and widows in low-income communities are not denied a chance to lead fulfilling lives. “It is heart-warming to note that this is the first time in over 80 years that residents of the slum community would play host to Father Christmas and go home with gifts to celebrate the yuletide. We are immensely grateful to our esteemed partners for their generous and unflinching donations to our worthy causes.”

“The organisation is concluding plans to celebrate the Year 2021 First Baby of the Year like it did at the start of the current year and give tuition scholarships with school backpacks to selected children in the community to support their education and give them a robust chance at a better life. These planned events are expected to kick start our activities for the approaching New Year, and are very open to sponsorships and partnerships for the greater good,” Mr Olusegun concluded.

In response, beneficiaries of the outreach showered praise and prayers on the Non-governmental organization and its partners.