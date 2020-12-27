The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed satisfaction with the general conduct, commitment and professionalism exhibited by the personnel of the corps during the Yuletide special patrol.

Oyeyemi’s remarks were contained in a statement by the FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem on Saturday in Abuja.

He also commended the cooperation of the road users, saying that the excellent performances and positive impact recorded by the corps were directly tied to the high rate of compliance received from the motoring public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyeyemi gave the commendation after receiving briefs from supervisory officers deployed from the National Headquarters to monitor the special operations nationwide.

The corps marshal also reviewed the entire processes and activities of the FRSC, urging the staff not to rest on their oars.

He expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the staff and output across the country, while conceding that there were some setbacks in the special patrol exercise.

Oyeyemi, however, recalled that a noticeable number of the motoring public were seen violating traffic rules urging the staff to rededicate themselves for greater performance.

He, therefore, warned those involved to desist from such dangerous acts by complying with all safety precautions, as the road does not forgive.

Meanwhile, Oyeyemi had applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council for approving the reviewed Nigeria Road Safety Strategy (NRSS) for the ‘Decade of Action Roadmap’.

He said the document would facilitate the entrenchment of safer roads, safer road users, safer vehicles, enhanced post-crash care, among others.

“The NRSS is an important, noble and timely intervention instrument which supports the process of entrenching the culture of safe use of Nigerian roads, ” he said.

The FRSC boss urged the staff of the corps to brace up to the challenges that lay ahead, noting that extra efforts and dedication were key to the realisation of the corps mandate.

Oyeyemi further called on the FRSC personnel to take issues of their health seriously by embarking on regular physical fitness exercise.

He advised them to visit the hospital for necessary checkups, to enable them to detect on time ailments that could undermine their health status.

Vanguard News Nigeria