The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 1,200 operatives, and 2,000 special marshals to improve safety on roads in Lagos State during the Christmas celebration.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

Ogungbemide said that the deployment was to ensure the success of the command’s end-of-year special patrol which began on Dec. 15.