By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

As Christians around the world mark this year’s Christmas in the midst of a global pandemic, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has once again called for strict adherence to all COVID-19 preventive measures during this period.

In a goodwill message to Christians in the state and beyond, Ishaku said recent statistics indicate that the country is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus.

He also called for prayers against COVID-19, which he said is still prevalent in the country.

On the significance of Christmas, Ishaku pointed out that the celebration is a reminder of God’s salvation plan for mankind.

According to him, “the coming of Jesus Christ into the world through a unique but humble birth process remains the greatest symbol of identity, hope, and unity among Christians all over the world.”

He urged Christians to remember the lessons and the circumstances of the unique birth of Jesus.

He also reminded them to demonstrate the lessons and spirit behind Christmas among themselves and in their relationship with people of other faiths.

Vanguard News Nigeria