File photo of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered 24-hour security arrangements and high visibility patrols in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), ahead of the Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

The IGP gave the directives to all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zonal and State Commands nationwide to ensure a peaceful celebration.

This was made known in a statement signed on Thursday, December 24 by the Force spokesperson, Frank Mba.

The IGP equally directed the Strategic Officers to ensure deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the Force particularly on major highways, airports, railway stations, recreational centres, motor – parks, places of worship, financial institutions, amongst others.

They are also to ensure that personnel deployed are adequately supervised for the utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties. He warned that acts bordering on indiscipline, extortion, and intimidation of travellers and other road users will not be condoned.

The IGP also enjoined Nigerians to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to security risks and the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and adhere to the COVID-19 prevention regulations.

He advised Nigerians to “avoid night travels, over-speeding, over-loading, stopping on lonely highways and unnecessary flaunting of personal details/wealth on social media.”