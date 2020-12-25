The police in Lagos have arrested three suspected armed robbers terrorising Ikeja, Ojodu, Berger and Agindingbi area of the state during the festive period.

This is contained in a statement released by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Lagos command.

The police spokesperson said the suspected traffic robbers were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) during one of the command’s undercover operations around Ikeja area, at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“The suspects, on sighting the RRS operatives, took to their heels but were given a hot chase by the police before they were eventually arrested.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been terrorising and responsible for some traffic robberies and other crimes at Isheri, Ojodu, Berger, Motorways, Agidingbi, Ketu, Alapere and Ogudu,” the police said.

The arrested suspects are Damola Ajewole, Omotosho Seyi, and Olanrewaju Sunday. They are 17, 19 and 23 years respectively.

The police spokesperson added that their operational motorcycle and weapons were recovered from them and the suspects have been handed over to the state CID, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation.

Mr Adejobi further said in its bid to ensure itch-free yuletide in Lagos, the police command has intensified its strategies to curb crimes and criminality particularly traffic robbery across the state.

The strategies including the deployment of operatives to Ikorodu area of the state to thwart the robbery threats received by residents.

In a bid to foil the threatened robbery attacks, Hakeem Odumosu, the commissioner of police directed the RRS, and other operational units, including Mobile Police Force, State Intelligence Bureau, CP Monitring Unit, to relocate to Ikorodu and ensure safety of lives of properties.

The command also appealed to the general public to abide by the laws of the state and observe COVID-19 preventive measures during and beyond the festive seasons.