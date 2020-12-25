Members of the military operating between Benue and Plateau states, Operation Whirl Stroke, have neutralised two bandits at Dyom village, in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Defence spokesperson, John Enenche, a major-general, made the disclosure via a statement in Abuja on Friday.

The special military unit also thwarted an attempted armed attack on passengers travelling from Bayelsa to Jos.

Mr Enenche said both operations were carried out on the Eve of Christmas to rid the yuletide season of bad elements.

He said “In continuation of efforts to rid the North Central Zone of armed bandits and other criminal elements as well as to ensure a peaceful Yuletide season, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE intensified the tempo in their operations.

“On 24 December, 2020, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE deployed at Udei general area, while on routine patrol along Makurdi – Lafiya Road foiled an attempted armed bandits’ attack on passengers travelling from Bayelsa State to Jos.

“Similarly, own troops deployed at Zaki Biam and Ukum, while on fighting patrol, responded to a distress call on bandits’ activities at Dyom Village in Borokiyo Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

“Troops swiftly mobilized to the scene where they had contact and engaged the criminals, forcing them to flee. However, troops followed the bandits in hot pursuit and neutralized two of them.”

According to NTA, the Defence headquarters also said “On November 26, 2020 following credible intelligence reports on the hideout of some notorious elements who were alleged to be terrorising Abaji general area of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State, troops of Sectors 2 and 4 swiftly mobilised to the area to flush out the bandits.”

“Troops made contact with armed bandits around Asogo village who on sighting troops opened fire on them and thereafter fled into the surrounding bushes. Troops promptly returned fire thereby killing 3 while one locally made pistol and 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered”.

“Again on November 26, 2020, troops of Sector 3, carried out a dawn raid on the residence of some henchmen said to be behind recent clashes between herders and farmers at Atiyagiso community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.”

During the operation, troops successfully apprehended two suspects namely, Mr Abdulkareem and Mohammed Sani who confessed their involvement in the crime, following which they were handed over to the police for further action, said the defence headquarters.