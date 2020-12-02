By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Police Command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the nation’s capital in view of the approaching Christmas and New year Celebrations.

Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, said this was part of the strategies they have mapped out to secure the FCT, which is the crux of their mandate.

Ciroma said as a follow up to this, they have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on blackspots especially drug spots.

He said this on Wednesday when he paraded 31 suspects for various offenses including robbery, fraud, car theft, cultism, illegal possession of firearms and drug peddling.

Items recovered from them included 12 locally made guns, 31 ammunition, 24 phones and laptops, five cars, a half bag of Indian Hemp, several bags of uniforms and accoutrements and fake appointment letters among others.

The Commissioner said furthermore, in line with the global paradigm shift in policing, the Command has continued to improve upon its community policing strategies by regularly engaging the community to provide actionable intelligence for proactive policing within the FCT.

He said, “It is worthy of note that one of the high points of the Command’s recent achievements was the cracking of a notorious car theft syndicate, which was not only achieved by the diligence of the Police Detectives on stop and search operation, but also by the effort of the victim who took precautionary measures including installing a tracking device on his vehicle and promptly informed the Police of the incident.

“However, as the Yuletide season approaches, I want to appeal to residents to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency as our emergency lines are in circulation.

“At this juncture, I want to sound a note of warning to criminal elements within the FCT to desist from their nefarious activities or face the full wrath of the law. Also, I wish to reiterate the ban on the use of fireworks (also known as knock out) within the FCT, as all violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Hence, parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards ahead of the festive period.

“I want to use this medium to guarantee FCT residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“In addition, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu NPM MNI, the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammed Musa Bello for their unflinching support towards the FCT Command. I also want to appreciate Gentlemen of the Press and all those who volunteered useful information to the Command in its fight against crime within the FCT.”