Titan Trust Bank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest growing financial service provider, is set to cheer its teeming customers with over N100, 000 each.

The campaign tagged: ‘Titan 360 Giveaway’ will run from December 20th to 24th, 2020.

A statement by the lender said that the giveaway was in celebration of its first-year anniversary and the yuletide season.

The lender further disclosed that the reward scheme is to appreciate its customers (both old and new), for believing and standing by the bank in the last one year and also to give them some joy this yuletide despite the downturn occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Titan Trust Bank is passionate about its customers and everything we do is centred around giving them more.

“This season, we have decided to launch this campaign to end the year on a high note in celebration of our customers. We appreciate them for their loyalty and support and this is our own way of saying thank you to them,”.

To participate, the bank added, “All our customers need to stand a chance to win is to join our Executive Director, Adaeze Udensi, Ph.D, on Instagram (IG) at 12noon between December 20th – 24th for a fun and exciting questions and answers session on the brand, her work-life balance and interests.

“For those who don’t have an account with the bank, all they need to join is to dial *922# or click the link in our bio to open a Titan account,”.

Titan Trust Bank was formed to take advantage of the identified gaps in the Nigerian banking sector and address the unmet needs of the retail mass market, SMEs and corporates.

