As residents in the oil-rich city of Warri go about their last-minute shopping for the Yuletide, with barely a day to Christmas, business activities were not yet felt in the market due to high cost of goods and services.

But in spite of the high prices of foodstuff, some residents in the area still managed to come out to the market to see what they can purchase.

A rice dealer who gave her name simply as Madam London told Vanguard that business this year has been the worst since she delved into the business.

She expressed her dissatisfaction over low sales this year, blaming it on the economic situation, which she said had negatively affected the sales of goods and services.

While noting that sales were drastically slow for virtually every foodstuff in the market, she, however, added that sales were gradually improving because of last-minute shopping.

She said, “last year, as at this time, people were trooping into the market to buy things. But this year people that come to the market could not buy everything they planned to buy because there is not enough money in their pockets.

“Last year a bag of foreign rice was sold for about N25,000 while Nigerian rice was sold for about N18,000, but today, foreign rice is sold for N36,000 while Nigerian rice is sold for N25000.

“Things are hard and people are finding it difficult to survive.”

Another trader in Igbudo Market, Mrs Ese Onoriode, who deals in children shoes and clothes blamed the low sales to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She said, “business has been very low since the Covid-19 came in March this year. As if that was not enough EndSARS brought its own problem to the already bad situation.

“Children Shoes that was sold for N5000 last year is sold for N8000 this year. Christmas sales this year is very slow, unlike last year.”

