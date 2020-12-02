By David Adenuga Bauchi

More reactions has continue to trail the comment by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu who said that 43 rice farmers who died at the hands of Boko Haram in Borno state did not get security clearance to go to their farms.

A northern youths under the aegis of the Youths Progressive Alliance (northern zone have strongly condemn the comment by the aide to the President saying he lacks sympathy.

The youths in a press conference held in Bauchi, the state capital also demanded that he apologise to the families of the deceased.

The Coordinator of the group, Barr. Hussaini Saraki said “How could he say that, was it not the same government that said people can go about their businesses because government was in control? Why is he blaming innocent dead people whose only crime was looking for what to eat from the very farms they cultivated? I think there’s something wrong with his head. He should apologise to the families of the 43 deceased victims.

“It is the primary responsibility of government to protect their citizen as contained in Section 14 subsection 2(b) of the 1999 constitution.”

Saraki also called on the federal government to find enduring solution to the endemic killings in the state saying it should implement the recommendation by the governor of Borno state Babagana Zulum and recruit the youths in the state into the Nigerian army, police and other security agencies to combat insurgents.