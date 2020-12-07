By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC said its staff who got missing during the weekend’s bye-election in Zamfara state have now been found.

Director, Voter Education and Publicity at the INEC headquarters, Mr. Nick Dazang disclosed this in a terse message on Monday night.

He said INEC’s Administrative Secretary in the State, Garba Lawal who confirmed the development explained that the staff missed their way after running for dear lives when thugs hijacked the process.

Dazang said; “I am exceedingly glad to report that the Administrative Secretary, Zamfara, Garba Lawal, just informed me that our ad hoc staff who went missing had been found, hale and hearty.

According to him, “they ran for dear lives and in the process could not retrace their way back. May Almighty God is praised for this wonderful development”.

“The REC Zamfara, the Administrative Secretary, and the security agencies who spent sleepless nights and worked assiduously to recover the staff equally deserve our appreciation. Kudos to them and more grease to their elbows”, he added.

The two INEC staff were declared missing on Saturday during the bye-election into the Bakura State Constituency seat.