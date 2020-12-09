Gavel PHOTO: Shutterstock

The Zamfara State High Court has on Tuesday adjourned the case filed by the dethroned Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others to Dec. 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former emir dragged the IGP and five others to court for illegal detention and defamation of character.

Ibrahim was sacked by the Zamfara State Government last year for allegedly aiding and abating banditry and was kept in Zamfara Government House for 11 months.

The other five respondents in the suit are the state’s Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Commissioner of Police, Assistant Director, DSS, and the Secretary to Zamfara State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru.

The erstwhile emir is also demanding N6.5 billon as damages for alleged infringement of his fundamental human rights.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Bello Shinkafi, said the case was adjourned due to a number of pending cases before the court.

Addressing journalists at the court’s premises, the Counsel to the dethroned Emir, Sam Anosuke said “the matter was supposed to be ruled on today, but shifted to Dec. 16.

Anosuke said “the court is always overloaded, that is why the case is taking time.

He expressed the hope that his client would get justice at the end of the day.