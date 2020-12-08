Our Reporter

ZAMFARA State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) is to embark on a one-week strike from Thursday.

NMA Chairman Dr. Mannir Bature, who briefed reporters yesterday in Gusau, said the congress resorted to the strike option.

“We can recall that the National Association of Government General, Medical and Dental Practitioners, an affiliate of NMA, comprising doctors working with the Zamfara State Government, embarked on an indefinite strike that began on November 30.

“This was as a result of breakdown in negotiations with representatives of the government on restoration of call-duty allowances for doctors working with the state government.

“The NMA in Zamfara State noted with great concern the continued decline in human resources for health in the state as a result of poor remuneration for health workers, despite attempts by the state to employ more health workers.

“We wish to inform the government that as long as the salaries of health workers remain poor, the retention of health workers will continue to be a challenge,” Bature said.

He said the NMA had resolved that its members should withdraw their services for one week.

“By this resolution, therefore, doctors working with federal, state and private health facilities will withdraw all forms of services for one week.

“We wish to regrettably inform the people that this action became necessary, having exhausted available platforms to ensure that the state government does the right thing by correcting the shortfall in the salaries of doctors,” Bature said.