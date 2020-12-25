Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has signed the Appropriation Bill passed by the State Legislature into law with a promise to create a due process office in the state.

The Bill which contains an appropriated sum of N142,779,251,000 was estimated by the Executive arm and presented to the Legislature at the total sum of N145,438,751,000.

While signing the budget into law, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the Legislative arm for fast but tedious work on the budget which further indicates their commitment and responsiveness to the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

He noted that this is the first time in Zamfara State where the budget was discussed and deliberated by the public before it was presented and passed into law.

He revealed that within next year, the state Government will create the due process office so that the state government becomes more responsible in its fiscal policies and implementation.