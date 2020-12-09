A photo showing the map of Zamfara, a state in north-west Nigeria.

The Zamfara State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), says it will embark on a one-week strike from December 10.

The Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr. Mannir Bature, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday, saying that the congress of the association resorted to the strike option.

“We can recall that the National Association of Government General, Medical and Dental Practitioners, an affiliate of NMA, comprising doctors working with Zamfara State Government embarked on an indefinite strike that commenced on Nov. 30.

“This was as a result of a breakdown in negotiations with representatives of the government on the restoration of call-duty allowances for medical doctors working with the state government.

“The NMA in Zamfara State noted with great concern the continued decline in human resources for health in the state as a result of poor remuneration for health workers, despite attempts by the state to employ more health workers.

“We wish to categorically inform the state government that as long as the salaries of health workers in the state remain poor, the retention of health workers in the state will continue to be a challenge,” Bature said.

He said that the NMA had resolved that its members should withdraw their services in the state for a period of one week.

“By this resolution, therefore, all medical doctors in the state working with federal, state, and private health facilities will withdraw all forms of services for a period of one week.

“We wish to regrettably inform the people of the state that this action became necessary, having exhausted all available platforms to ensure that the state government does the right thing by correcting the shortfall in the salaries of doctors,” said Bature.