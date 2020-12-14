Zayn and Waliyha Malik

“Pillowtalk” hitmaker Zayn Malik was noticeably absent at the wedding of his younger sister Waliyha.

22-year-old Waliyha tied the knot with 24-year -old ex convict Junaid Khan.

Khan was jailed for five years in 2017 for stealing an elderly woman’s car in her home. The judge also reportedly gave him the long sentence because he showed no signs of remorse.

Their father Yasser was also absent at the ceremony, instead Waliyha stepped out with her mum Trisha in front of friends and family.

A report by The Sun claims that ‘nobody is happy’ about her marrying the ex-convict.

‘No one is happy about her marrying him after what he did. He’s a thug, this isn’t in his past — he’s only just got out of prison,’ a source told The Sun.

Waliyha Malik | (Image: shama__malik/Instagram)

The quiet wedding took place in a relative’s garden in Bradford, UK and even if Zayn had been able to travel from the US for the wedding, he would have been required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival in the UK.

Throughout lockdown, the singer has been staying at his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s family farm in Pennsylvania while raisng their new born daughter.

Waliyha shared select photos of her special day on Instagram and alth0ugh her father and brother were not present, she was all smiles.

Waliyha Malik and husband | (Image: shama__malik/Instagram)

Waliyha reshared the moment she cut her wedding cake with her husband Junaid, which featured their initials in gold icing with a “mr and mrs” cake topper.

Her posts didn’t go unnoticed as Gigi took to the comments section to share the love. “Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x,” she posted.

Since welocming their daughter in September, Zayn and Gigi have decided to keep their baby’s name a secret, also choosing not to show her face on social media.