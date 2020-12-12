By Ayo Onikoyi

Isaac Imafi, popularly known as Zik, is one versatile artist who has been making Edo State proud. He recently released ‘Bad Belle’, a wave making song on Osaretin Festus Isibor owned Deep End Records.

Zik is from Esan south east of Edo State, he started his entertainment sojourn when he was in primary school, then he was doing more comedy, cracking jokes and making people laugh in school. But during his secondary School days he came first in a music talent competition tagged ‘The Dance Hall King’. The competition shot him to fame in his school and became popular in both comedy and music in his school.

After conquering his school with his talent he later joined a music crew after his secondary School education called THE SOULTUNERZ, after their first album the nascent group broke up and Zik went solo. In 2005 he joined a showbiz crew called BRAINEYEZ and they were organizing concerts, they did the funding themselves and they were still the artists that will perform at the show.

In 2006 he became a music producer after studying an online course with audio Master class owned by a renowned music producer and mixing engineer in the UK. In 2015 Zik pitched his tent with the biggest music platform in South South DeepEnd entertainment as a studio engineer and a producer and later signed as an artist into the record label.

Bad belle is a song that educates the people about envious friends and relations. It is a song that you will like to download and enjoy.

DeepEnd Entertainment consists of recording studio, film and television production studio, photo studio, editing suites, graphics and production equipment rentals.

As an entertainment company, DeepEnd promotes concerts and variety of shows. As a Record Label, DeepEnd Entertainment sign and manage recording artistes of various genres of music with in-house producers and studio engineers.

The recording studio mixes and masters music production for airplay as well as packaging for distribution to consumers. As a media centre, DeepEnd Film and television studio is geared towards future broadcasting of both Radio and Television Programmes.

The division will produce high quality standard and High Definition (HD) movies for both home video and cinemas with high-tech state-of-the-art cameras and post production technologies. All productions are to be produced and managed in-house. DeepEnd Entertainment is a one-stop shop.

Therefore, productions that originate from the centre will be completed, packaged and distributed by DeepEnd. This measure is meant to minimize piracy of DeepEnd merchandise. In achieving the highest production excellence, DeepEnd Entertainment employs only industry professionals whose rapport is worthy of immense recognition of their work.

