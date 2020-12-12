Olaitan Ganiu

ISAAC Imafi aka Zik has released the visuals of his newly released single, ‘Bad Belle’.

The versatile artist, who has been making Edo state super proud with his unique sound, recently released the single under the imprint of Deep end Records.

On Bad Belle, Zik educates people about envious friends and relations. He also warned took a swipe at snitches.

The new song released alongside its visual is currently enjoying airplay massive rotation on top radio stations. Already, Zik is working with top producers and has concluded plans to feature wave-making artists ahead of the release of his 7 track EP in 2021.

The Esan South born Edo State recording artiste, started off as a comedian, before taking to music. His music ability was first noticed when he participated in a music talent competition tagged ‘The Dancehall King.’

After his secondary school education, Zik joined a music crew, ‘The Soultunerz’. He, however, went solo like other members of the crew after the release of the group’s first album. In 2005, he joined a showbiz and event planning crew called Braineyez. Ten years after, Zik pitched his tent with a leading music platform in South-South, DeepEnd Entertainment, as a studio engineer and a producer before signing as an artist under the record label.