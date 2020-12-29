Embattled MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe says she will approach the Supreme Court for an extension of dates to the party’s Extra Ordinary Congress following Sunday’s chaotic scenes that marred the much awaited elective congress to choose a substantive leader.

The congress was marred by allegations of irregularities on the party voters’ roll and the violence that ensued following arguments among the candidate on whether to proceed with the voting or not.

Khupe together with fellow candidates Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri left the congress venue in a huff with only Douglas Mwonzora remaining.

In an interview with a local publication, Khupe said she will be approaching the courts for an extension of the Supreme Court ordered dates to hold the Congress.

“As a democratic party we expected a free, fair and credible election but we got none of it and we are going to be correcting that situation like I said Douglas Mwonzora is suspended as Secretary General and we are going to be approaching the courts to seek an extension and we are going to be organising a proper election with proper voters roll and proper delegates,” said Khupe

Mwonzora who was later declared winner of the election while dismissing his suspension saying Khupe had seized to be acting party president after the commencement of the voting process.

“I cannot be suspended by a dissolved president, it stands to reason. I cannot be suspended by a fellow candidate in the elections” said Mwonzora

Khupe had approached the courts seeking to overturn Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the helm of the party following the demise of Morgan Tsvangirai in February 2018.

The Supreme Court declared Khupe the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and ordering her to hold an extra ordinary congress to choose a new leader by July 31 2020, however, it had to be deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The Court later extended the congress dates to December 31 2020. the MDC-T had initially set December 19 as the date for the congress however, they postponed it by a week due to irregularities on the voters’ roll.

Sunday’s events set tone for yet another intriguing battle for the control of the beleaguered MDC-T.