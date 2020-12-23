The new Permanent Secretary for National Housing and Social Amenities is experienced housing development expert Engineer Joy Pedzisayi Makumbe.

She replaces Eng Theodius Chinyanga, who has been reassigned to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

The new appointment, approved by President Mnangagwa, was announced in a statement by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda.

Engineer Makumbe is expected to bring private sector experience, which dovetails with the Government’s vision of a private sector-led economy through the National Development Strategy 1.

“She has private sector infrastructure development experience in Zimbabwe, Uganda and Tanzania in support of private and public-funded residential development projects,” read the statement.

Engineer Makumbe holds undergraduate and post-graduate degrees in civil engineering and business management. “She has 20 years of experience in the design and implementation of civil engineering projects in water supply and sanitation, and roads infrastructure in various towns and cities,” said Dr Sibanda.

The appointment is with effect from January 1, 2021.