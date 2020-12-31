POLICE Wednesday banned all unsanctioned New Year’s eve parties sternly warning citizens the country is still under strict Covid-19 lockdown measures.

With the surge in Covid-19 confirmed cases the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said they will be on high alert patrolling all areas to ensure there are no parties or galas during the crossover to 2021.

To date 13 325 Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded in the country with 11 067 recoveries and 359 deaths.

In a statement Wednesday, Police Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said bars, beer halls and nightclubs were yet to be given the green light to reopen.

“As the country joins the rest of the world in celebrating the New Year’s eve on the night of 31st December 2020, the Zimbabwe Republic Police cautions the public against holding of unsanctioned parties, use of fire crackers, skidding of vehicles, beating and overturning of bins and drums in residential, business and other areas as a way of celebrating the New Year’s eve,” he said.

“Members of the public are warned that the country is still under Covid-19 national lockdown and all regulations put in place by the government for health, safety and security are still in force.

“No all-night prayers, music galas or concerts are allowed. Bars, beer halls and night club operators should take note that they are yet to be allowed to operate,” he wrote.

Nyathi went on to urge parents and guardians to protect the girl child during the festive season. This follows a sharp increase in rape cases involving minor girls between the ages 13 and 17 on Christmas Day.

“Children especially the girl child should be monitored and protected from criminal elements.

“Police will intensify patrols, stop and searches and blitz on all residential, industrial, farming and other areas where the public will be undertaking various activities.”