By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has backed the call for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect its zoning formula in picking its presidential candidate for 2023 elections.

Amaechi said on an interview with Channels Television that he agreed with the submission of his counterpart in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Fashola on Tuesday urged the party to respect its zoning formula in picking a presidential candidate.

He described the decision as to the core of the agreement reached by APC founding fathers, prior to the 2015 elections.

Amaechi said zoning should be respected as agreed by the party.

He refused to answer the question on whether he would contest for the presidency, either in 2023 or in the future.

He said he was focusing on the job of his ministry as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amaechi dismissed the social media claims that one of the coaches broke down at 2am, saying that trains don’t operate during that period.

According to him, President Buhari’s priority is to reduce poverty.

Hunger and poverty, he said, were breeding insecurity.

“People cannot go to the farm because of bandits,” he said.

The transportation minister said borrowing would aid the nation to quickly exit from the recession, adding that the more you borrow, the buoyancy the economy.