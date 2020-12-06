Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has ordered the stoppage of construction of new petrol filling stations (PFS) in Maiduguri metropolis and its environs.

According to him, the indiscriminate building and proliferation of PFS, pose dangers to both lives and property in the metropolis and Jere Council of the state.

While raising alarm at the weekend in Maiduguri, Executive Secretary of Borno State Geographic Information Service (BOGIS), Engr. Adam Bababe, said the indiscriminate erections of petrol stations in residential areas, portent dangers on people’s lives and property.

He said preliminary investigations of a high-powered committee; already indicated that there are over 200 filling stations within Maiduguri, the state capital.

“The outcome of that order will now tell us whether we will demolish some filling stations or shift some to the outskirts of the metropolis.



“But for now it should be clear that no more new filling stations that have not been approved before now will be given approvals to build more PFS,” he said.