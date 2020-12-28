Our Reporter

BORNO State Governor Babagana Zulum on Sunday flew back from Abuja to Maiduguri to visit communities attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday in Hawul Local Government Area in the southern part.

Zulum, who travelled from Maiduguri to Katsina and Abuja on Thursday for series of scheduled activities, cut short the trip following the attacks.

Communities affected in Saturday’s attack were Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Debro, with schools, shops and places of worship destroyed by the insurgents. Three persons were killed in Shafa, among them 2 hunters and a civilian. Several bags of farm products recently harvested by farmers were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls.

Zulum was in Yimirshika, Azare, Sabon-Kasuwa and Shafa. The governor inspected all destroyed property and ordered the immediate re-building of property which includes a police station, market stalls and others.

In Shafa, Zulum ordered the provision of six patrol vehicles and other components to strengthen local security network in the community. Also in Yamirshika, Zulum directed the provision of surveillance vehicles to hunters and vigilantes.

The governor addressed residents who returned to Yamirshika town earlier Saturday, after attempts by insurgents on the town, was repelled.

“We departed Abuja to Maiduguri this morning, and we are here to show our sympathy and to stand with all of you, our brothers and in Hauwl, over the sad incident, yesterday. I have been fully briefed and I have seen things myself, insha’Allah, we will strengthen security here and in all places. We will as soon as possible, make available all your requirements based on my interaction with security stakeholders and community leaders. We will rehabilitate the Police station, the shops and all other infrastructures destroyed yesterday.”