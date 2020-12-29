Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has promised to provide the Civilian JTF with petrol vehicles and other needs to secure communities in the state.

The governor cut short his visits to Abuja and Katsina, due to last weekend’s killings in six communities of the state.

According to him, the terrorists killed five people and torched several houses, police stations, and churches.

He said thousands of bags of farm produce recently harvested by farmers were also looted by the terrorists.

“Several shops and market stalls were looted, before torching them,” he added.

While addressing Yamirshika and Shaffa residents on Sunday, he said: “We departed Abuja to Maiduguri on Sunday morning. We are here to show sympathy and to stand with all of you in Hawul over the sad incident that occurred last night.

“I have been fully briefed and seen things for myself. By God’s will, we’re to strengthen security here and other affected communities. We will immediately provide you with basic needs of life; based on my interactions with security stakeholders and community leaders.”

He pledged to rebuild all the shops, police stations, and other infrastructure destroyed before the rains set in.

“As enshrined in section 14, 2b of the 1999 constitution, security of life and property remains the cardinal objective of any government.

“We shall remain resilient and focused in our search for peace in Borno,” he said.

The governor explained that he cut short his visit to Zulum community to strengthen “community resilience with support to local volunteers supporting the security agencies to restore peace.”

He, therefore, pledged six patrol vehicles to the Civilian JTF, vigilantes, and hunters; including the distribution of relief materials to the affected residents.

His deputy, Umar Kadafur; Sen. Mohammed Ndume (Borno South) and the Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Mustapha Gubio; and his Agriculture counterpart, Bukar Talba, were on the communities’ assessment of the destroyed property.