One person has died and 44 staff members at Kaiser’s San Jose emergency department have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said.

According to abcNews, the hospital is investigating the outbreak and has said that the spread may have been connected to an air-powered costume.

Officials confirmed an employee appeared briefly in the emergency department wearing an inflatable costume on Christmas Day.

“Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent and quite accidental as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time,” Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of the hospital said.

“If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms and we must all be vigilant.

The emergency staff was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine less than 10 days ago and the hospital said they would not be expected to have reached immunity when the exposure occurred.

”It is important not only for everyone to get vaccinated, but to receive the required two doses of vaccine to be protected, Irene said.

The hospital says the emergency department is still open and safe to receive care and all areas of the department are undergoing deep cleaning while an ongoing investigation and contact tracing among staff and patients are underway.

“Obviously, we will no longer allow air-powered costumes at our facilities, at the same time we are taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times, Irene added.

