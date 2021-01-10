By Alao Abiodun

Like a yearly tradition, President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday addressed Nigerians on the occasion of the new year.

The President in his speech, shared his administration’s goals for year 2021 and his expanded vision for his next two years in office.

He also addressed several burning issues in his New Year’s speech; He pledged that his administration will focus on revamping the economy, fight corruption among others. He also expressed commitment to ensuring that the lives and property of the citizens would be protected.

In this piece, The Nation highlights few takeways from the president’s speech;

1. 2020 as a ‘tough’ year – The president admitted that 2020 was indeed a tough year. He lamented that novel COVID-19 pandemic tested the country’s resilience and ability to survive through tough times. He however called on Nigerians to observe COVID-19 prevention protocols to a resurgent cycle of the infection.

2. Nigeria’s struggle for survival – The president outlined how the nation has journey through as an independent and sovereign country despite the stormy waters. He noted in the 61 years sojourn of the country after independence, the country still stands tall in the comity of nations as one country united under the will of God and also actively growing that indivisible Nigerian spirit.

3. Recognising the roles of ‘youths’ – President Buhari affirmed that the youths are most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to actively engage with the creative energies of youths by partnering with the legislature to develop an enabling environment to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions.

4. Commitment to implementing demands of #ENDSARS protesters – President Muhammadu Buhari in his speech restated his commitment to implementing the five demands made by youths during the #ENDSARS protests that swept across the country in October, 2020. He equally reaffirmed his commitment to the people of Nigeria, especially the youth.

5. Re-organising the nation’s security apparatus – President Buhari in his speech, promised to re-energize and reorganize the nation’s security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police with a view to enhance their capacity to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against our communities in some parts of the country.

6. Revamping the economy in 2021; President Buhari noted that his administration’s focus is on revamping the economy through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the primary goal of national food self-sufficiency, and also rebuilding the country’s infrastructure base.

7. Diligence and timely prosecution of corruption cases – President Buhari in his speech, promised to work with the Legislature to enact laws that would strengthen the fight against corruption. He promised to ensure diligent and timely prosecution of corruption cases.

8. Insecurity as a ‘monstrous’ challenge – President Buhari noted that the cycles of violence that have been unleashed by mindless groups like Boko Haram and others have thwarted the efforts of government to undertake the social policy and associated investments that could make a huge difference in the quality of life of our citizens.

9. Plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines – President Buhari while calling on citizens to take responsibility in keeping the country safe from a resurgent cycle of COVID-19, he noted that his administration is finalizing plans to procure, efficiently and effectively distribute the COVID-19 vaccines.

10. Play your ‘own’ part – President Buhari has promised to play his own part in 2021 as the elected President of the country without fear or favour. He equally urged every Nigerian to do the same stressing that this is what we all owe the founding generation of our beloved country and also to the coming generation.