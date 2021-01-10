By Alao Abiodun

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, a former Vice chancellor, University of Lagos died on Sunday.

He was aged 71 years.

Here are few things to know about the late don;

1. Professor O. Ibidapo-Obe OFR, FAS, FAEng, FNCS, FNIM, F.ASCE, F.AAS, FTWAS is a distinguished Professor of Systems Engineering.

2. He was a former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos (2000-2007)

3. He was born on July 5, 1949.

4. He attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971 where he obtained the Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (First Class Division).

5. Prof. Ibidapo-Obe is married to Olusola and had 4 children.

6. Professor Ibidapo-Obe was a Western Nigeria Government Scholar at the University of Lagos from 1969-1971 and was the overall best graduating student of the University in 1971.

7. He was the Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities. He is a 2-time award recipient of the Best Vice Chancellor’s Prize (2004, 2005) for the Nigerian University System (NUS).

8. With over 150 research articles and paper publications to his name, Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe was elected as a Fellow of the African Academy of Science (AAS) as well as that of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) in 2010 and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in 2015.

9. Prof. Ibidapo-Obe was conferred the national honour as Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) by the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2004.

10. Professor Ibidapo-Obe is an excellent, award-winning academic and has served in several capacities including international teaching/research exposures.