Nearly a quarter of senate republicans are officially preparing to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win on Wednesday, January 6, Washington Post reports.
Eleven more republican senators announced on Saturday, 2 January, that they will challenge Biden’s election victory when Congress gathers to certify the electoral college vote. The movement is led by senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who circulated the idea among senate republicans of voting against certification of the election unless there’s an election audit.
“We intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not regularly given and lawfully certified, unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed, the senators said.
Late Saturday night, Hawley responded to what he called shameless personal attacks and said the debate over the election should occur on the senate floor, not in conference calls or press releases.
“We should avoid putting words into each other’s mouths and making unfounded claims about the intentions of our fellow senators, I never claim to speak for another senator, but I do speak for my constituents when they raise legitimate concerns about issues as important as the fairness of our elections, Hawley said in a Saturday evening message sent to the senate GOP conference.
The effort to vote against Biden’s electoral win is opposed by senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), though the GOP leadership is not whipping against the effort to prevent the certification of Biden as president. In the House, as many as 140 Republicans have indicated they may vote against certifying Biden’s electoral college win.
