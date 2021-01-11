In a statement released Saturday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she would vote to affirm the 2020 presidential election.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called the move an egregious ploy that dangerously threatens the democratic republic.

And Toomey, who is retiring, said that allegations of fraud by a losing campaign cannot justify overturning an election, he said Trump’s loss in his state stemmed from Trump’s narrower margins in rural Pennsylvania and Trump’s decline in suburban support.

Hawley, in his response to Toomey, said the state’s mail ballots had not been litigated sufficiently. The two have also been at odds over $2,000 stimulus checks, which Hawley supports and Toomey opposes.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the 11 current and incoming GOP senators led by Cruz said they intended to reject the electors from states where they claimed unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law arose until a 10-day audit of the election results in each state has been completed.

The group of republicans insisted their effort wasn’t an attempt to thwart Biden or overturn the election, but rather aimed to protect election integrity.

The new faction of GOP lawmakers includes Sens. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Cruz (Texas), Steve Daines (Mont.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), John Kennedy (La.) and James Lankford (Okla.), as well as Sen.-elects Bill Hagerty (Tenn.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Roger Marshall (Kan.) and Tommy Tuberville (Ala.).

Trump signaled his approval of the senators move in a series of tweets later Saturday, and Marc Short, vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, said vice president Mike Pence welcomes the efforts of members of the house and senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence.

But many Republicans say the effort to challenge the election results doesn’t make a ton of sense.

The 11 GOP senators said the courts should have examined the issue more closely and have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud.

”Twice, the supreme court had the opportunity to do so, twice the Court declined, they said.