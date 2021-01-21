A total of 127 soldiers have tendered their resignation from the Nigerian Army. This is despite the worsening security challenges the military is currently combating in some parts of the country.

The soldiers, drawn from various formations of the army across the country, are all of the junior cadres who are mostly at the forefront in the field.

Their resignation may not be unconnected to the dwindling morale within the rank and file of the officers which has caused a lot of disaffection between high ranking officers and low ranking officers.

Also, the inability of military funding to translate to actual weapons of engagement for the troops against the insurgents, may be responsible for this latest round of resignation. This is despite the defense sector taking a large chunk of Nigeria’s budget.

This latest round of disengagement is coming barely seven months after a mass resignation took place last year.

The soldiers who tendered their resignation are one Master Warrant Officer, three Warrant Officers, 22 Staff Sergeants, 29 Sergeants, 64 Corporals, seven Lance Corporals and one Private, will disengage in May.

The Chief of Army Staff, lieutenant general Tukur Buratai, is said to have approved their formal resignation, according to PremiumTimes.

According to a memo signed by brigadier general T.A Gagariga, all the 127 soldiers who tendered their resignation are to submit all military properties in their possession.

“In compliance with the provisions of section A, the COAS vide reference B has approved the voluntary discharge of the above named NWO and 126 others listed in annex A. The soldiers are to proceed on terminal leave WEF 26th April, 21 while their disengagement date takes effect from 26th May 21 in accordance with the NA administrative policies and procedures No. 27 paragraphs 3 and 4,” the memo addressing the soldiers read.

“Accordingly, I am directed to request you relate to their respective units to release the affected soldiers to report to HQ CAR with their unit service documents for documentation NLT 5th January 21 and ensure that:”

“a. All forms of military controlled items, arms, ammunition and items of combat kits are recovered from the soldiers prior to their disengagement date and certified that they are properly de-kitted.”

“b. They complete all necessary documentation for withdrawal from: 1. NAWIS contributions 2. DENFUND contribution 3. National Mortgage Contributions,” the memo read.