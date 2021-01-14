The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi State have confirmed that at least 14 people were killed while 9 others sustained injuries in a car crash along the Anyingba-Ajaokuta road, on Thursday.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in Lokoja on Friday, the Kogi State FRSC sector commander, Mr. Solomon Aghure, said that three vehicles; two trucks and a commercial bus were involved in the crash which happened Thursday.

Aghure explained that the three vehicles were travelling on the same lane inwards Anyingba, when a truck suddenly hit the bus from the behind, resulting in the multiple crashes.

The FRSC commander said that the bus, including the passengers, got trapped between the two trucks before his men arrived o the scene for a rescue operation, which lasted hours.

According to him, 14 of the 23 persons involved in the accident died on the spot, while nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

He revealed that those who died in the crash comprised three female children, two male children, eight women and one man.

He added that three men, one woman and five children, comprising two male children and three female children were lucky to have survived the accident with some injuries.

While those injured in the crash were taken to Holley Memorial Hospital, in Ochadamu for treatment, the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the morgue of Grimard Hospital, Anyingba.

He attributed the cause of the accident to possible brake failure but said further investigation will be carried out to determine the actual cause.

