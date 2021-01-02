Two army national guard members have been removed from the inauguration security mission after vetting found they had ties to far-right fringe groups, a US official said Tuesday, 19 January.

The two Guard members are among the 25,000 national guard troops who have been sent to Washington to augment security at the inauguration in the wake of the violent January 6 assault on the US Capitol, abcNews reports.

The Pentagon has been vetting the 25,000 national guard members who have been brought in to provide security for the event. The information on the two Guard members comes the same day the justice department reported that arrests stemming from the assault on the US Capitol surpassed 100. The riot by supporters of President Donald Trump who believe his false claims the election was rigged is blamed for five deaths and prompted the unprecedented security preparations ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration.

No details were immediately available about which state guard units the two belonged to or about the nature of of the alleged ties “Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration, said a national guard statement. Every single one of the 25,000 Guardsmen now in DC has been vetted by the FBI that carries out background checks as part of the credentialing process, officials said. The security level in the Capitol is the highest it has ever been since 9/11 when Al Qaeda terror group launched attacks on the city of New York.

The FBI has warned authorities that extremists, including QAnon followers, may consider posing as national guard troops to breach inauguration security.

