Two army national guard members have been removed from the inauguration security mission after vetting found they had ties to far-right fringe groups, a US official said Tuesday, 19 January.
The two Guard members are among the 25,000 national guard troops who have been sent to Washington to augment security at the inauguration in the wake of the violent January 6 assault on the US Capitol, abcNews reports.
No details were immediately available about which state guard units the two belonged to or about the nature of of the alleged ties
“Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration, said a national guard statement.
Every single one of the 25,000 Guardsmen now in DC has been vetted by the FBI that carries out background checks as part of the credentialing process, officials said.
