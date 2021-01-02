U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said he supports bringing impeachment charges against President Donald Trump immediately and removing him from office.

“I am once again urging that the President be impeached and removed from office,’’ Nadler said on Thursday.

“We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor.’’

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results.

The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building.

The attack came after Trump urged his supporters to keep fighting to overturn the election results.

Nadler said Trump is responsible for inciting the riot, breach at the Capitol Building.

Earlier on Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney-General Michael Sherwin in a call with reporters did not rule out charging Trump with inciting a riot on Capitol Hill.

“I don’t want to sound like a broken record. We are looking at all actors here,’’ Sherwin said on Thursday when asked whether Trump was a person of interest for his role in starting the riot a day earlier.

The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources which Trump has suggested to aides the possibility of pardoning himself of any crimes, but it was unclear if he discussed this matter in light of the unrest on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

