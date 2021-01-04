Determined to reduce poverty level in his constituency, especially during the economic recession occasioned by the COVID-19, a lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II at the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson, has empowered about 200 traders and artisans drawn from Ejigbo and Isolo local council development areas to benefit from the first phase of empowerment with tools and cash support.

The programme, which held last week at Okota, was tagged: ‘Empowerment for women youth and farmers on agricultural equipment on hand carrier motorized welder.’

It was facilitated by Johnson and supported by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Gatem Nigeria Limited. The programme was also attended by prominent sons and daughters in the constituency including Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, the Osolo of Isolo, Hon. Jude Idimogu, the lawmaker representing the constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Martins Adegboyega, the first executive chairman of Oshodi/Isolo local government area and a host of others.

The empowerment, expected to be in three phases, was targeted at over 500 artisans, who were randomly selected based on their requests captured during a series of ‘Meet your member of parliament’ programme.

The lawmaker said the empowerment would provide job opportunities for people in the informal sector, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the artisans in the constituency, and increase the manufacturing sector through direct labour.

Tools and equipment given to the beneficiaries including grinding machines, sewing machines, barbing kits, hairdressing equipment, automobile toolboxes, make-up kits, photography cameras and printers. Other categories included those in petty trading, plumbing, cobbling, catering, vulcanizing, welding, carpentry and baking.

Cash of N50,000 was given to over 72 traders, while those in other categories received cash ranging from N10,000 to N20,000, aside the equipment given to them.

In his remark, the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, described the series of initiatives as timely, especially during a recession, and called on other politicians to emulate the lawmaker.

