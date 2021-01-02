By Brian Browne

The end of the year has come. Yet, this does not portend an end to the extraordinary things the past year has wrought. If anything, 2020 reminds us of the frailty of human civilization, the disquieting weakness of the institutions around which we organize ourselves and which lend us our social meaning and purpose. Prior to 2020, we had been taught a comforting but unfounded myth which has given our passage through everyday life a false assurance. 2020 ripped away this falsity.

We have been taught that society progresses, that the course of human events is of a linear design always flowing, but solely in one direction – forever toward improvement. According to this line of thought, we are to assume that we are part of a great human and humane project to which we must lend ourselves because our personal and collective amelioration can only be realized by following the dictates of the extant social order.

Therefore, we must not question too much and never demand anything more than that which has been allotted. In this line of reasoning, the world in which we exist is the best possible world that can exist and thus our personal situation is the best it can be. Change only portends diminution. Be content with the tiny mercies available to us because the wheel of progress rolls in a way that we cannot comprehend but we must have faith that it forever rolls in the best way. The pain you now feel would even be worse if you were allowed to pilot your life more fully than you now do. So, it is best to go along for the ride and fret not about where you are going or who is driving. All we must do is play the game as it has been laid before us. Work hard and gladly accept the smallness of your fate and your smaller portion of society’s bounty yet never question the enormity being carried away by the rich and powerful.

2020 should erase this facile, numbing device from our minds. Even an established society can quickly teeter unless intelligent precaution is taken to prevent society from descent.

Our knowledge of history is an insult to those who came before us. Had we studied more thoroughly, we would better understand the fragility of the house in which we live. We thought it impregnable. That misperception was largely due to the fact that it had not been seriously attacked a while. If we understood history, we would have known that the years of relative stability were neither preordained nor particularly deserved. Those years were just an incident of history. A relative quiet was here but now it is gone. A global storm has come. Welcome to vagaries of human history. Ask not why this is happening. If we had a finer awareness of the sweep of history, we would understand that such turmoil is as much our due as is a gentle breeze and a mild sun.

If society always advanced, the empires of antiquity would still be glorious entities not nearly forgotten remnants and ruins of foggy past. World powers have come and gone just as poor nations have been born with great hope but perished in sadness. The replacement of one great power by another is as much the story of the elevation of a new social order as it is an account of the demise of an older one. Yet even there, the transfer tends to get a bit messy with chards of disorder and dislocation ever present. There is no guarantee the transition will be instantaneous or clean. Usually, blood and battle are involved and where there is war, pestilence is not far behind. Years, decades, even centuries may pass before the light of progress and grandeur shines once more. The Dark Ages lasted centuries. If truth be told, some people and nations today still reside in that dim period.

Please, attempt not to overread my position just as I labor not to overstate it. I neither forecast a new Dark Age nor the collapse of modern civilization. I do not predict the end of times, at least any time soon. Conversely, I do not cotton to the myth that progress and complete recovery from last year’s pitfalls are inevitable, especially to any nation or person who remains passive in the face of what has happened. There is no valid reason to believe the passage of one day into another or one year into the next somehow brings us closer to the relief we seek. By itself, the passage of time remedies no social ills or imbalances. There is nothing mystical or magical about edging into a new year. One generally awakens in the same bed in which one fell asleep. The same goes for a society.

Neither God nor the socio-economic forces that visit us pay special attention to the first day of the year simply because we lend that day unsubstantiated significance. Unless we work to make things better, things may not get better.

Those who think the new year will bring relief just because it is not the old year merely cast their fate to wild fortune. They shall dine on what merciless chance decides to feed them. It may be good. It may be something uglier. After what we have witnessed in 2020, such a vague, uncertain predicament should not sit well with anyone who cares about their plight.

COVID-19 breathed death and sickness into 2020. It brought about a degree of global economic dislocation surpassing the 2009 world recession. Not since the Great Depression of the 1930s has such a large portion of the world’s productive capacity been rendered idle without recourse to alternative employment. Except for the very wealthy and a few exceptions among the rest of us, this truncated economy has been mostly unkind. You are fortunate if you have not lost too much. Too many people lost their lives. Among those who survived, too many lost their livelihoods. Many lost their minds and their social bearing. Poverty first sets one adrift before the drowning.

As is often the case with systemic downturns, the COVID global recession has burdened the poor in rich nations much the same as it has burdened poor nations themselves. In rich nations, the poor have only their labor to exchange for money. They sweep hotel floors, clean dishes in restaurants, bag groceries or work the till at the food store. COVID took many of these jobs away, reducing the working poor to the direr status of the unemployed poor. Meanwhile, executives of medical-sector companies, information technology entities and real estate firms reaped meteoric profit and income increases. While millions were forced into food lines, the stock market reached record highs.

This confirms the financial sector no longer complements the real economy. Instead, it feeds off the real economy like a crafty parasite does to a dull-witted host. Capitalism is no longer the ogre of the day for it has died the worst of deaths for it has been strangled by one of its component parts. It has been replaced by a threat more virulent to our collective welfare, much like COVID has supplanted the common flu. The financial sector now rules supreme. The capitalist now subrogates his toil to that of the banker. It used to be that a person manufactured things in order to make money. Now, the golden principle is to manufacture money in order to make more of it.

But for the banker to manufacture money, he must place someone else in debt. The banker’s ability to create money is predicate on someone getting a loan from him. In this scenario, the common person, the average worker is even more estranged from prosperity than in his relationship with the capitalist. At least, the worker had some connection with capitalist; to a degree, both needed each other. Thus, even though the relationship was unbalanced and usually adversarial, the wise employer recognized the need to maintain his workforce at some condition above mere subsistence.

The banker is not held by such restraints. His relationship with the worker is rarely complementary. The banker profits by driving the worker into debt and concomitant property forfeiture. Capitalism wanted workers to be plaint but also paid and propertied to some extent. Financialism seeks to make debt peons of them.

For example, during the early phase of the pandemic, the American federal government eagerly gave the giants of the financial sector several trillion dollars. That same government only begrudgingly and belatedly gave American families an aggregate of a several hundred billion dollars, or a few thousand dollars per family.

Giving the financial sector a king’s treasure very early in the process meant government wanted to ensure Money Power would be made whole and then some. By delaying relief payments to the people and keeping those payments scant meant the people would not be made whole. They would be left to struggle to pay for food, rent and mortgages. Not receiving enough money, many would be forced to borrow. To be forced to borrow is to be forced to bend. For a person to borrow money when he has no durable source of income to repay the loan is to schedule an appointment with disaster. Enter the smiling banker for he knows he has won before the game is even played.

Whatever property that worker has will become collateral which he will be forced to relinquish once loan repayment is due but unachievable. Wealthy financial creditor-predators will swoop down and take his hard-earned property at a discounted rate. The creditor profits upon the misery of another. While we foolishly celebrate our entry into a new year, this process of rich devouring poor is as old as history itself; due to COVID, this process will accelerate against poor people and poor nations unless we do something extraordinary to thwart it. In this struggle, flipping the calendar from one page to the next will be of no avail.

Here, it is apt to quote Jesus, given that we are at the tail end of the Christmas season. In Luke 4:18-19, Jesus proclaims the “acceptable year of the Lord” while declaring he came to set free the captives and give succor to the poor. Every Christmas, gleaming and smiling pastors stand before their congregations to recite this passage. Every Christmas, they do so without knowing much about what they are saying. If they knew the phrase’s true meaning they would either stop reciting it because the dare not upset the elite they hope to join or they would act differently toward those poor souls they claim to lead.

The phrase “acceptable year of the Lord” is just not some eloquent selection of words. The phrase had import to those who first heard it. It was a specific reference to the year of Jubilee. Every fifty years, came this year of years. On Jubilee, the slates of debtors were wiped clean. Those who had borrowed and lost their farms and even their very liberty due to failure to repay a debt were returned to their former status as free men and landowners. Those who sold their children and wives into servitude were given back their families.

Why the Jubilee? Ancient societies understood a key principle of finance. Those given an initial even if only slight economic advantage would over time increase that advantage to the point of unfairness in all things economic and financial. They would become so rich that they could prey on others without remorse. They would come to dictate the economy to the detriment of overall society. To counterbalance this, the Jubilee year was instituted. The ancients new it is ludicrous to believe someone dispossessed of his land and liberty might be able to repay a loan when his land and labor were the only sources of income available to redeem the debt.

The ancient Israelites were not the first to observe such reformative measures. This practice traces to ancient Mesopotamia approximately 4000 years ago. If the ancients well understood the perverse consequences of compound debt on the poor, there is no good reason modern society feigns ignorance to the obvious financial devastation done to the poor and weak. Ancient societies prohibited usurious interest rates. Modern society has buried the age-old revulsion at usury. This was done so that the modern creditor could feast on those who must borrow. In this fundamental aspect of economic life, certain ancient societies were fairer than today’s. As before stated, the passage of years does not necessarily mean progress. A young fool does not turn into a wise man simply because of the accumulation of years. Without learning the ways of wisdom, a young fool simply turns into an old one.

Modern society gives the debtor class no relief because the architects of modern society want to reduce a large portion of the population to peonage. Today, this peonage is not to some landed aristocracy as in feudal times. It is to the financial aristocracy – Money Power. As Money Power reduces segments of the population of rich nations to debt peonage, it does the same to poor nations as well.

Money Power seeks to break the financial independence of every African nation. It does so through negative trade flows, thwarted economic development and an ever-increasing amount of debt denominated in foreign currency. If Money Power cannot break an African nation through debt and negative terms of trade, it will do so through force of arms. If you do not believe me, ask Muammar Gaddafi, if you can find his remains. COVID has simply presented Africa’s foes an opportunity to speed the process.

While Africa has not be as roughly buffeted by the virus itself, it has been rudely treated economically. Too dependent on raw material exports, African nations have been troubled by falling prices for their commodities. Meanwhile, the costs of manufactured goods remain somewhat inelastic. We pay for them as dearly as we always have although we have less money to do so.

African nations face strong pressure on their local currencies. They have been forced to devalue; they will be forced to devalue even more. Too wedded to mainstream economic and intellectual icons, nations resorted too quickly to borrowing the currencies of those who would keep Africa poor and beholden to their financial power. It is their very economic power that has helped push Africa into such a straitened place. This is not by accident but by purposeful design.

The long-term consequences of COVID will be more African casualties on the back end of it due to increased poverty, growing debt and lack of development. If you hire your foe’s money, you surrender yourself to his influence over you. The war today is waged not on the battlefield but on the balance sheet. In this situation, a large loan taken in foreign currency is tantamount to a declaration of financial war by the creditor upon the debtor nation.

There is nothing about the passage into a new year that changes this truth. Yes, it is human nature and quite understandable to want the status quo ante. But such an idea is chimerical, its attainment impossible. Hopefully, COVID will be arrested and the global economy will recuperate. But that recovery will place us in a condition worse than when COVID began. Hirelings will speak of increased economic growth and the end of recession in Africa. Such words will not speak of good tidings to you; they will signify the emptiness of mind of those who blabber them.

If you want a better place, African must do more than wait for the passage of time or wait for the Western nations to vaccinate enough of their people that they may emerge from their homes to begin to buy and sell as before.

For us, such a return to yesterday will be but a drop of water on the parched tongue of a desiccated man. It will seem to be relief; the bitter truth is that it will be a travesty.

Sadly, history will record that Africa wasted the chance that COVID provided to better fortify itself economically. While Western nations were more introspective and distracted, Africa should have done more to lay the groundwork for more economic diversification and industrialization. Instead of borrowing money from the West, African nations should have put to use their own currencies to spur homegrown infrastructural development and employment. No nation every reached prosperity by borrowing large sums in a currency not of its own.

All that is borrowed must be repaid with interest yet Africa’s ability to do so has been impaired by worsening trade patterns. The game is stacked against Africa; every bet placed with things remaining as they are amounts to but a fool’s wager. We need to summon the courage to change our place in the global economy and how that economy treats us.

It was COVID and the world’s response to it, not 2020, that have cost us much. Our collective lack of foresight and political vision may cost us even more. In the end, the coming of the new year will do little to change our misfortune if we continue with our old ways.