By Dayo Sobowale

It  is easy to say good riddance to bad rubbish to a bad year any, day,  anytime. A year that is gone is gone by the


first day of January of the following year. But only a suicidal person would say  good riddance to bad rubbish to a raging pandemic that  knows no borders or time and bestrode 2020  like a colossus or a raging   bull, in terms of the lives it took away globally. 2020  is gone but the pandemic is still raging globally.

Some one once said –‘time,  you  old gypsy man; will you not stay, put up your caravan,  just for  one day‘ Surely that can be said of both time and 2020 but the year is gone, but time, like a gypsy keeps marching on. This  time however, both, time and the gypsy are  embedded in the pandemic that has refused to go and is escalating  when it is expected to subside. It is even more angry and  murderous on the discovery of a vaccine to tackle it while those fighting it quarrel  over who should get the vaccine panacea, first and last.

Today I pay a most reluctant homage to a  pandemic that I wrongly thought  would not last long when it broke by promising not to call it by its name until it has disappeared as speedily and miraculously as it reared  its ugly head in far away China. I wrote  on this column then that I would not call the pandemic by its name in the spirit of denying terrorists the publicity they crave for in killing innocent people, by not mentioning their names thereafter. I later however started ending this column with the rider – From the fury of this pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria. Well, now in 2021 I still continue  my attitude  on both scores, but  in  addition, I beg this raging pandemic  to leave humanity alone  quickly in 2021, and let us continue our lives without the shadow of death hanging over everything, as it did so  mercilessly in 2020. Amen.

Today’s title speaks for itself. The only mystery  is the  wonder of what  can be good in  a  bad  pandemic year like 2020. But God is merciful and I will show that later. But  the strange events that characterized the year speak volumes on how bad it was. I will  illustrate some events with my personal   experiences. I will also see how the pandemic intruded into many political and socio economc systems in a way not foreseen till the pandemic shaped and reshaped events  with such malleability that simply beggars  description.

Let me start  with the good side and that is about Nigeria and the third world or the so called developing nations. Even Bill Gates had the cheeky impudence to wonder why the pandemic has not killed more people in Africa and the developing nations as projected.  To  me that is his funeral and it shows that he and the World Health Organisation–WHO-which made the projection are not God and cannot see  properly even though they have good specialist, scientific eyes and minds. The  good thing, unknown to these specialists   and agents of doom, is that Nigerians have been accustomed to the symptoms of respiratory  diseases  for  long and this gave them immense cover and confidence and that explains the low deaths and the preponderant reluctance to wear masks. That is very apparent in most Nigerian capitals, the SW as I said last  week and in Lagos and  many parts of the North where people crowd together in very  unhygienic circumstances and have not contracted the dreaded disease so far. That  to me is the good side of 2020 for Nigeria far above anything else and I hope that continues and prevails till 2021 because it is not science that  has saved us but the Grace of the Almighty God. So if you say loudly that God  was a Nigerian in 2020 because of the low deaths against all the odds, I readily  agree, and pray fervently that God  continues to be a Nigerian in 2021 and beyond till the ugly pandemic disappears.

Surely a look at events in the US and  the UK  show  clearly  that God is not a sleeping God. The  two  nations think they own the world in terms of democracy, politics and science.  But the pandemic has no respect  for all these. The two powerful leaders in the two  nations almost  died from the pandemic. Here in Nigeria our president who was sick before the pandemic  is hale and hearty and does not always wear mask. However  two events in the UK and US show that the pandemic affected the political systems and their regional diplomacy and trade quite unexpectedly.

In  the US the incumbent President Donald Trump  lost  power to the pandemic and not the Democrats. He  is crying foul but the Democrats  are waiting for the next president, their  own Joe Biden to be sworn in by January 20, 2021. An aggrieved Republican lamented that Democrats played up the Pandemic not necessarily to protect Americans but to win the election through  mail–in  balloting. But  the results  have been certified and Democrats are telling the Republicans to be sportsmen and accept  the results and let the train of power which derailed  the Trump  presidency move  on, pandemic or no pandemic .

In  the UK the EUand UK struck a last  minute  Brexit deal galvanized by the fear of the pandemic which escalated in Europe as both sided diddled over a trade deal. To  show that all is not well on the deal or that many people are upset with the idea of Brexit  which is now  a reality , even  the PM’s  father is urgently seeking French nationality to protest. More than anything the pandemic made the post Brexit deal a possibility as the deadline of December 31 approached and the death rates soared in both the EU and the UK and  health facilities were  taxed  to their  limits on both sides involved in getting a deal done. As the Labour leader said in moving his party to support, any deal  is better  than no deal. But  both sides  face a pandemic that will not go away even  though a vaccine has been discovered and the nations are rich enough to protect their people unlike  Nigeria and others who  have only God as their protector from the raging pandemic.

On the bad and ugly  side again, the Chinese experience is worth looking at  especially as the pandemic started from there. The Chinese will be glad that President Trump is leaving as that will give them relief on three fronts. He  cannot call the pandemic a Chinese virus from political obscurity.  Trumps trade  tariffs wars  are likely to come  to an abrupt end with his presidency. Thirdly  given Joe Buden’s son, Hunter’s entanglement with Chinese businessmen, the new president will be very  careful  on how to react to China in both Trade and diplomacy. The Hunter Biden corruption scandal so often dismissed as black mail by his dad, was one of the best ignored and    protected stories of the US  2020  presidential  elections. CNN and  others of the anti Trump  media ignored a story which would have influenced the presidential elections massively against Biden and instead magnified the coverage of the pandemic and its mishandling by Trump. This paid handsomely for Joe Biden’s election and he will be sworn in as America’s 46th president this January 2021. Once  again From the fury of this pandemic Good Lord Deliver Nigeria.

