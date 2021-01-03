By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship candidate in the 2019 general election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Isa Muhammad Ashiru and serving member representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Umar Yakubu Barde, also of the PDP, have wished all Nigerians a peaceful and prosperous 2021.

The duo in their separate New Year messages described the year 2020 as a year with many tribulations, expressing hope that the year 2021 will be a better year for all.

Hon. Ashiru in his New Year message said 2020 has certainly been a very trying year for Nigeria and the world at large, citing the Coronavirus Pandemic with its severe disruptions of social, economic as well as religious lives of the people; the widespread insecurity and its several manifestations that conspired to make life very traumatic for all.

“The recession that has further strained the already battered economy and social life of the people; the prolonged disruption of academic activities that has slowed the progress of our youth; and worse, the apparent lack of capacity, capability and will of our current leaders to find solutions to these myriad of problems – all these have combined to make 2020 a year of many tribulations”.

He admonished however that, “as people of faith and unfettered hope, we must never despair. We must remain unshaken in the belief that the Almighty SHALL see us through these trials and grant us responsive and responsible leadership soon”.

He also called on the state government to take all nece- ssary actions toward mitigating the negative effects of the pandemic by issuing grants, interest-free loans, and other forms of bail-outs to businesses, schools, and entrepreneurs to lighten their burden.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir Elrufai to tackle insecurity and criminality in the state with more vigour.

On his part, Hon. Barde said the year 2020 was quite a challenging one, praying God to make 2021 a better one for all and sundry.

He promised to continue to do his best and represent his constituency even better.

“Going forward in 2021, we will be more engaging, facilitate empowerment programmes that will target women and youth in our constituency and also focusing on my legislative duties.”