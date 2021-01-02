Says govt pay deaf ears to public opinion

Eric Omare, rights activist and immediate past president, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, while delivering his New-Year message to President Muhammadu Buhari said that it is very difficult to place expectations before the present government.

He said: “To be honest, having regard to what Nigerians have gone through in the past five years and six months under President Buhari, it is very difficult to place expectations before the present government.”

While giving reasons for his statement, he further opined that government pays deaf ears to public opinion

“This is so because I feel that this government neither reads nor listens to any public opinion, he said.

He stated that the Federal Government should reconsider the security strategy in spite of the hopeless situation of the country.

“I think that considering the present total collapse of security of lives and property in Nigeria, I expect the federal government to reconsider its security strategy.

“In this respect, my take is that security should be a responsibility of local and state governments in a restructured Nigeria.

“This is the only way we can tackle the current security challenge because obviously the federal security agencies are overwhelmed by the enormity of the problem.

Above all, the Federal Government should summon the courage above sectional interest working with the National Assembly to embark on the all-important constitutional amendments to devolve power to the federating units as advocated by many Nigerians,” he said.

