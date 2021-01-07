James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Chairman, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Femi Majekodunmi, has charged staff of the agency and those at Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) to be more dedicated, diligent and punctual to work in the new year.

Majekodunmi gave the charge at the new year prayer session of the board held at its premises in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He stated that being dedicated and punctual at work gives one joy and peace of mind.

The chairman, therefore, urged the staff to perform their duties as expected, in order to achieve the desired goals of the board under his watch.

Majekodunmi appreciated the love, unity, and cooperation that existed among the members of staff before his arrival, which was also extended to him when he came on board.

He then urged them to continue in that spirit and pledged his support to all members of staff.

The SUBEB boss also disclosed that Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the general renovation of the office complex and its surroundings to make the work environment more conducive as well as enhance good service delivery and quality output.

Meanwhile, Majekodunmi has identified training and retraining of teachers as one of the means of achieving good basic and qualitative education.

He spoke at Lisabi Court Hotel, where 25 selected teachers in public primary and junior secondary schools across the state were trained by the National Teachers Institute (NTI) under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The chairman, who stated that qualitative education remains one of the cardinal aims of the state government, lauded the dedication and hard work of teachers in the state.

He then charged the trainees to make the best use of the training to equip themselves and ensure they are better off than before.

In her remarks, the Centre Coordinator, Professor Mrs. Comfort Onifade, appreciated the SUBEB boss for his unscheduled visit, despite his tight schedule.

She averted that teachers in the state are really wonderful, as seen in their conduct since the beginning of the training.

Onifade then appreciated the care, love, and passion of the Board Chairman for his teachers which, according to her, has been one of the motivating factors for the unscheduled and inspiring visit.

Vanguard News Nigeria