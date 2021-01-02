Nigerian Flag

…warns government against playing politics with Bishop Kukah’s statement, it was ordered by God

…urges Nigerians to prayer for PMB, nation’s peace

By David Odama

Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi, the Senior Pastor of Faith on the Rock Ministry International has charged Nigerians to seek God’s intervention by offering prayers for the present government of President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome the demonic agenda against the Nation.

Pastor Ebonyi who gave this advice while speaking with journalists in Nasarawa State Saturday warned government against playing politics with God’s message delivered by Bishop Matthew Kukah to the nation.

According to him, “if Bishop Kukah had not come out boldly to say the government has failed the nation, then it means something is wrong “, the clergy stated.

He said the nation would witness a shift in government without election where the number two will assume the number one position without election or coup.

He added that the present government is going to give a good ground to number two to occupy, but stressed that the situation is going to draw attention and the plan for the country will be prevailed

While noting that the COVID19 pandemic would continue for another six months because the authority concerned are not willing to end the pandemic, he revealed however that life will be more meaningful in 2021 without food for the citizens.

Ebonyi, in his prayer for the nation and to mark his 43rd birthday celebration and Prophetic release for 2021 on Saturday said, going back to God genuinely is the only sure way to avert the experiences that will take place in government and to overcome the challenges confronting the country.

Speaking on the 2020, the Cleric described the year as a turbulent year full of battles such as COVID19 pandemic, insecurity, insurgency as well as EndSARS, stating that God brought Nigerians into 2021 for a purpose.

According to him, “2021 is the year of the Lord where God himself will be humbling some demonic powers, forces and satanic agenda bedeviling the Nation. God revealed to me in the place of prayer his blessings and intervention in the affairs of the Nigeria that government will witness a shift that is going to give ground to the number two citizen to become number one so saith the Lord”, the cleric declared.

“We have to pray for the government and Nigerians, God loves this Nation, but the kingdom of darkness has come out fully against it, if we call on God genuinely he will still deliver us as in the case of Israelites in Egypt”.

On his 43rd birthday, Pastor Ebonyi said he was grateful to God for adding another year to him despite the battles he went through the year 2020.

He said he dedicated his 43rd birthday to step up the mandate that God has given him to wipe away the tears of people through touching of lives with his resources, noting that what gives him joy was to see humanity happy and liberated.

