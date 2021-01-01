Senator Orji Uzor kalu.

By Victor Arjihromanus

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be cautious as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is real, adding that the year 2020 has been challenging for the entire world.

Kalu, who applauded Nigerians for keeping strong and safe despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the world, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his initiatives in a bid to ameliorate the pain caused by the pandemic.

The former Governor, while appreciating God for his mercy and blessings upon Nigeria and Nigerians , called on the people to reflect on the past in order to forge ahead.

In a goodwill message in commemoration of the end of 2020, Kalu who gifted his constituents cows, bags of rice, cash gifts and consumables, expressed appreciation to the people of Abia North Senatorial district, Abians and Nigerians at large for their show of love and support in 2020.

The former Governor noted that Nigerians are receptive, accommodating and selfless, adding that privileged persons should embrace community service as a way of complementing the efforts of the government in improving the standard of living of the people.

He said, ‘”as we approach the new year, we must reflect on the past in a bid to achieve a greater future.

“No doubt, 2020 has been challenging for the people and the government.

“Despite the challenges, Nigeria remains a united, indivisible and prosperous nation.

“We have every reason to celebrate God’s favour in our lives.

“Nigeria must remain great and strong. This can only be sustained by demonstrating selflessness, patriotism, piety, love, peace and unity in our daily endeavours.

“As we pray to herald the new year in high spirits, we must embrace positive acts for the sake of nation building.

“Let us shun violence, enemity and acts that are capable of polarising the country.

“Everyone is a leader and as such from the family unit to the national level, we must educate our children on good moral values in order to build a decent society” .

The Senate Chief Whip, while admonishing Nigerians to extend the merriment of the festive season to family and friends, cautioned against large gatherings, adding that Nigerians must adhere to the regulations of the federal government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kalu wished Nigerians a prosperous new year.

