SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, expressed optimism that 2021 would birth new aspirations and hopes for Deltans, especially with the 2021 Budget already passed by the House and assented to by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Oborevwori in his New Year Message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, commended Deltans for their resilient in the midst of the Covid- 19 pandemic that ravaged the world economy in 2020.

While praising the robust synergy between the Legislature and the Executive that underpins policies and programmes geared towards economic stability of the State, he noted that 2020 was no doubt a tough year.

The Speaker urged Deltans to continue to support the policies and programmes of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and wished Deltans a prosperous and wonderful new year.

